Sindh CM chairs session to review law and order situation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has chaired a high-level session to review law and order situation of the province, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The session was attended by the chief secretary, Corps Commander Karachi, IT minister Taimur Talpur, Inspector General (IG) Sindh, Rangers director-general (DG), principal secretary to CM and other senior officers.

During the session, the chief minister praised the police operation in katcha areas of Khairpur and Larkana where six bandits including two notorious dacoits, Pathan Narejo and Iqbal Narejo, for which the government announced prize money worth Rs2 million each. The police personnel had also recovered anti-aircraft gun, two G3 rifle, SMG and rocket launcher during the operation.

Sindh CM said that police forces had carried out a successful operation.

The provincial police chief gave a briefing to the participants of the session regarding the law and order situation. He said no terrorist incident took place in 2019 while one incident of terrorism took place this year.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said that 12 incidents of target killing took place in 2019 and eight in 2020. In 2019, 1,239 people lost their lives and 1,209 this year, whereas, 61 incidents of abduction for ransom reported in 2019 and 159 in 2020. Many cases were in villages of the province where criminals used female voices for abducting citizens. IG Sindh said that the police department resolved all cases.

He added that 47,199 personnel of security agencies will be deployed for the security of Rabi-ul-Awwal processions. Murad Ali Shah directed law enforcement agencies to finalise fool-proof security arrangements for the processions of Rabi-ul-Awwal across Sindh.

The Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be celebrated across the country on October 30 (Friday).

Muslims across the globe observe the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on the 12th of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

