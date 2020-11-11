Restoring KCR of olden days to do no good: CM Murad Ali Shah

SUKKUR: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said in a press conference Wednesday restoration of oldened Karachi Circular Railway originally made in 1964 will not be very lucrative, ARY News reported.

Talking to media, present in Sukkur at Khursheed Shah’s residence, the CM spoke on a range of issues in the province wherein KCR restoration, as announced earlier yesterday, was one.

He said the way Orange Line train service of Lahore was facilitated, in terms of funds and cooperation, KCR, too, needs such serious attention otherwise, he said, restoring the same old service will not do any good.

It is pertinent to note that Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said earlier today that 14-kilometre long track of the KCR is ready and the remaining track has to be made by the Sindh government.

Expressing his views in ARY News programme Bakhbar Savera, Sheikh Rasheed said the Pakistan Railways (PR) is ready to run the KCR project. Till now 10 coaches have been ready and work on 40 more coaches is underway, he added.

The minister said that he has met Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah twice regarding the KCR project and maintained that they are waiting for Sindh government to clear remaining track.

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that the Supreme Court (SC) will decide about the encroachment on the KCR track.

On Monday, the Pakistan Railways had announced to partially resume Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) from November 16 in phases.

