Pakistan Railways ready to run KCR, says Sheikh Rasheed

KARACHI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Wednesday said that 14-kilometre long track of the Karachi Circular Railways (KCR) is ready and the remaining track has to be made by the Sindh government.

Expressing his views in ARY News programme Bakhbar Savera, Sheikh Rasheed said the Pakistan Railways (PR) is ready to run the KCR project. Till now 10 coaches have been ready and work on more 40 coaches is underway, he added.

The minister said that he has met Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah twice regarding the KCR project and maintained that they are waiting for Sindh government to clear remaining track.

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said that the Supreme Court (SC) will decide about the encroachment on the KCR track.

On Monday, the Pakistan Railways had announced to partially resume Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) from November 16 in phases.

Read more: KCR revival: SC issues show-cause notice to Sindh CS, PR secy

According to a railway spokesperson, initially, KCR will run from Pipri to Landhi and Orangi town.

Sharing details of schedule, the spokesperson said that eight trains would run between Pipri to Orangi, while the train departure times will be 7 -10 am and 1-4 pm.

Comments

comments