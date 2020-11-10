KCR revival: SC issues show-cause notice to Sindh CS, PR secy

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued show-cause notice to the chief secretary (CS) Sindh and the secretary Pakistan Railways (PR) over failure to remove encroachment from the track of Karachi Circular Railways (KCR).

On February 21, the Supreme Court had ordered to make Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) operational within six months.

The SC has ordered both the CS Sindh and PR secy to submit their written reply within two weeks, detailing why they have failed in clearing the track of the KCR.

The honourable bench, during today’s hearing, remarked that why the work on the KCR has not started yet, despite clear orders of the SC.

Will summon Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah if needed, CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked.

The chief secretary Sindh and secretary PR and DG FWO have been directed to appear before the court on the next hearing.

The KCR project is 12.63 kilometres at grade (on the ground), and 30.75 kilometres elevated with 24 railway stations out of which 14 will be elevated. The average distance between each station will be 1.8 kilometres.

Back in March, Federal Minister for Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed had expressed the confidence that Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) would be operationalized in six months in collaboration with the Sindh government.