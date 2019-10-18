ISLAMABAD: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday met Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the overall political situation of the province and ongoing developmental projects were discussed.

KP Governor Shah Farman was also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad.

According to the details, Shehryar Khan Afridi presented the performance report of the Anti-Narcotics Force and said that the force achieved unprecedented successes on all accounts.

He apprised the prime minister about the quantity of drug seizures, the arrest of drug peddlers and record conviction rate.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehryar Afridi briefed PM Imran about fresh initiatives taken by the ANF to make Pakistan a drug-free state. He also apprised the prime minister about his engagements in Geneva.

DG ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik was also present in the meeting.

Earlier on October 4, Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi had said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was committed to make Pakistan a narcotics free state.

