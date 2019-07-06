PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the provincial government was taking measures to resolve the issues of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) people, ARY News reported.

Talking with different delegations in Peshawar, the CM said that the provincial government would complete all the developmental schemes on a priority basis.

CM Mehmood said that the period of development will start after the completion of different developmental schemes mentioned in budget 2019-20.

Chief Minister Mehmood Khan said that the provincial government presented a people-friendly budget that would strengthen the economic system of the province.

“Federal and provincial government of PTI is well aware of the problems of people and would resolve them on a priority basis,” he added, adding that ongoing development projects in the tribal districts will change the life standard of tribal area people.

Mahmood Khan urged people to ignore the negative propaganda of rivals and support the government in its policies.

