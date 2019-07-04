HARIPUR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan (KPK) visited Tarbela Lake and announced a compensation of Rs5000 each for those who had died in boat incident, ARY News reported.

According to details, KP CM visited the incident place along with Federal minister for power Omer Ayub Khan and KP minister for communication Akber Ayub Khan.

Mehmood Khan was briefed about incident and rescue operation. He also met with injured and families of the deceased.

The KP CM directed deputy commissioner Haripur to complete registration of boats at Tarbela dam and also ensure the provision of safety gears for passengers.

Search and rescue operation is still in progress by Army diving teams.

Meanwhile, a search operation to trace the people drowned in a boat capsize incident near Haripur was continued for the second day on Thursday.

A boat carrying more than 50 people from Shangla to Haripur was capsized in Indus River near Tarbela on Wednesday.

In the search operation yesterday, three dead bodies were retrieved from the river including two women and a 10-year girl.

Moreover, the divers also saved 11 people of the boat drowned in the river.

