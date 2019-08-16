Web Analytics
CM Murad orders immediate fumigation in Karachi, Hyderabad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the concerned departments to ensure urgent fumigation across Karachi and Hyderabad so as to avert any possible outbreak of diseases.

Taking stern notice of the public complaints, he on Friday urged health and sanitation departments to immediately start with disinfestation exercise across the two largest cities of the province.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also urged the concerned authorities to keep him updated about the pace of exercise and also to ensure that it is not hindered in any manner or under any pretext.

Read more: Two week-long Clean Karachi drive begins

It was only a few days prior to holidays including weekend followed by festival of Eid ul Azha and Independence Day celebration that Director-General of Health, Sindh had ordered for proper arrangements to start with fumigation against dengue and malaria after Eid holidays.

