CM Punjab, eight cabinet members yet to submit assets’ details to ECP

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and eight members of the provincial cabinet were among the lawmakers who have not yet submitted their statements of assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Minister for Transport Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan Khichi, Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Masih, Minister for Zakat and Ushr Shaukat Ali Laleka, Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Asif Nakai, Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeed Ul Hassan are among the cabinet members who have not yet submitted the details of their assets to the election body.

PML-N lawmaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal was also among the provincial lawmakers who have not yet submitted details of their assets to the ECP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in November 2020 released details of assets owned by the members of the Punjab Assembly.

According to the ECP, Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar owns assets worth over 84 million rupees. He posses two luxury cars, four tractors, and 20 tolas gold. He does not have any business in Pakistan or abroad.

Aleem Khan owns assets worth over 1.5 billion rupees and he has a debt of Rs74 million. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi owns assets worth Rs220 million rupees.

Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat has assets worth Rs29.3million, according to the ECP. PTI lawmaker Ejaz Khan owns assets of only Rs2,74000 with no car and gold.

Read More: Raisani richest member of Balochistan Assembly with Rs21 billion assets

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sajida Yousuf is the poorest lawmaker of the Punjab Assembly with only Rs217 in her bank account.

Furthermore, she has never traveled abroad nor has a car or gold. Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif owns assets worth Rs400million.

Comments

comments