ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disclosed details of the assets and liabilities of members of the Balochistan Assembly.

According to figures released by the Commission, MPA Jan Muhammad Jamali owns 40 acres of agricultural land, 60 tola gold, and a car worth Rs2.5 million. He has over Rs740 million in cash with bank deposits of Rs426,000.

Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, PTI parliamentary leader in the provincial legislature, owns 14,011 acres of agricultural land, a residential plot worth Rs3 million in Dera Murad Jamali, two houses worth Rs20 million in Quetta and Rs36 million worth of a house in Islamabad. He also has Rs36 million worth of two apartments and a villa worth Rs42 million in Dubai.

The MPA disclosed 640 tola gold, four vehicles and Rs28.8 million in cash as inherited assets. He also has 6.3 million Dirham and 1.2 million rupees in cash besides owning Rs8.5 worth of furniture.

Rind also owns Rs25 million worth of agricultural commodities and Rs2 million worth of arms and ammunition.

Nawab Muhammad Aslam Khan Raisani, former Balochistan chief minister, owns assets worth Rs21 billion, including agricultural land worth Rs19 million, a residential plot worth Rs1.796 billion and vehicles worth over Rs3.750 billion. He also has Rs513.8 million bank deposits and cattle worth Rs230 million. He owns Rs1.735 billion worth of properties in Malta.

