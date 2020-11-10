ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday released details of the financial statements of members of the National Assembly for the year 2019-20, ARY News reported.

According to ECP, Prime Minister Imran Khan owns assets worth more than Rs80 million.

The document stated that the prime minister has no business and personal car and invested in four international bank accounts with a balance of $331,230 and 518 pounds.

According to documents, PM Imran Khan is also the owner of four goats worth Rs200,000 while having 19,900,000 in cash. He has also taken advance worth Rs70 million against 80-kanal land in Ferozwala.

Apart from this, the ECP has also released the asset details of federal ministers, Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and other opposition lawmakers.

Asif Ali Zardari

The document stated that former president Asif Ali Zardari owns assets worth Rs660 million and possesses properties in billions in only Nawabshah city. The document reveals that the former president has investments of Rs7.9 million. The cost of the unspecified number of horses and cattle belonging to him has been put at Rs9.9 million and he possesses arms and ammunition worth Rs 6.7 million.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

According to ECP, the PPP chairman has revealed assets of worth Rs1.58 billion, eight bank accounts, Rs10,776 agriculture land in Rato Dero besides also having shares of Rs210,000 in Zardari Group Pvt. Limited. The document further stated that the PPP leader has also shares in different companies in Dubai.

Shehbaz Sharif

The Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly owns assets of Rs240 million with 14 bank accounts in Lahore, acres of land worth Rs2.6 million. The former chief minister revealed 113.6 million in terms of bank and house building loan.

Federal Ministers

Faisal Vawda

The ECP document further stated that Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda owns assets worth Rs663 million, possesses vehicle worth over Rs10 million and owns 40 tola gold.

Read More: ECP releases details of assets owned by Senators

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi owns assets worth Rs 240 million, followed by Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, who possesses assets worth Rs115 million.

Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, declared assets worth Rs660 million, Industries Minister Hamad Azhar owns assets worth Rs360 million, Communication Minister Murad Saeed revealed 310 million assets and does not have any business in and outside the country.

Sheikh Rasheed

Furthermore, the Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed owns assets worth Rs40.6 million, Fawad Chaudhry owns assets of Rs110 million and former IT minister Khalid Maqbool Siddique owns assets worth Rs10 million.

Omar Ayub

Speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser also owns assets worth more than Rs80 million while owing a debt of 12,600,000 rupees. Energy minister Omar Ayub owns assets of over Rs1.21 billion rupees while owing a debt of Rs20 million.

Pervaiz Khattak has assets worth over Rs150 million.

