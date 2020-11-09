ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday issued details of assets owned by the members of the Senate in 2019-20, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani owned assets worth Rs 106.3 million which included properties in Pakistan worth over Rs50 million besides also owning four vehicles.

Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla owns assets worth Rs 67.7.

Treasury Benches

According to details of the assets owned by members of the treasury benches, Federal Minister Azam Swati owns assets worth over Rs 810 million, followed by Farogh Naseem, who possesses assets worth nearly Rs 400 million.

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz have assets of upto Rs 46.7 million, Leader of the House in Senate Shehzad Waseem owns assets worth over Rs 200 million while her wife also possesses assets worth Rs 170 million.

Taj Muhammad Afridi is among the richest members of the Senate from the treasury side as he owns assets worth Rs 1.22 billion which also included over Rs160 million assets abroad in contrast to Senator Faisal Javed who holds assets worth Rs 10 million.

Muzafar Hussain Shah of the PML-F owns assets worth Rs 30 million.

PML-N

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Chaudhry Tanveer owns agriculture land of Rs 36.7 million, non-agricultural land of Rs 47.4 million besides also having Rs 37.9 million in bank accounts and furniture worth Rs 2.5 million.

Mushahid Ullah Khan possesses plots worth Rs 7.5 million, shares of Rs 65,000 in stocks and jewellery worth Rs 0.8 million. He also owned Rs 3.1 million in bank accounts.

Senator Abdul Qayyum owns assets including land worth Rs 86.4 million.

Senator Pervaiz Rasheed does not own any assets in the country and abroad and only have Rs3.3 million in bank accounts. Senator Raja Zafarul Haq showed only Rs 50,000 in the bank accounts without having any property in his name.

PPP

PPP Senator Rehman Malik owns foreign assets worth Rs 1.3 million Pounds while her wife also possesses 50 tola jewellery having a worth of Rs2.7 million.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar owns immovable properties worth Rs 120 million besides also having shares of Rs 5 million in stocks, vehicles worth upto Rs 38.4 million and Rs 23.4 million in bank accounts.

Raza Rabbani revealed assets worth millions of rupees including Rs 15.3 million investments in the business, Rs 6.2 million worth gifted property besides also owning millions in bank accounts. He also paid an income tax of Rs 1.5 million.

Siraj ul Haq

Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Senator Siraj ul Haq was amongst the poorest Senators as he inherited a 12 canal land, has investments of Rs 361,000 in a business and Rs 600,000 in bank accounts.

JUI-F

Senator Talha Mahmood of the JUI-F owns Rs 90 million in bank accounts, vehicles having worth of Rs 44.8 million besides also having properties having a worth of Rs 160 million. He also had investments of Rs 27 million and further had other assets worth Rs 33 million.

Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has revealed assets worth over Rs 6.3 million.

