CM Punjab directs immediate draining of rainwater

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar has directed Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and local administration to immediately drain out rainwater from low-lying areas of Lahore, ARY News reported on Friday.

Weather in Lahore and its adjoining areas turned pleasant after heavy monsoon rain lashed the provincial capital of Punjab. Heavy downpour in different areas inundated roads and streets in Lahore.

Taking notice of the situation CM Usman Buzdar directed WASA and administrative officers to remain on the ground till draining out of rainwater from low-lying areas of the city.

He directed the authorities to utilize all measures to ensure immediate draining out of accumulated rainwater.

CM Buzdar warned the authorities that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard and special arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured.

The Punjab chief minister has also asked the authorities to send report regarding draining out of the rainwater with timeline.

At least eight people lost their lives in two separate roof collapse incidents in Chakwal,Punjab.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred due to heavy rainfall in Lakhwal and Gagh area of Chakwal. Both the incidents claimed eight lives including six women and a children.

