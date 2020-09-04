Eight killed as heavy rain causes roofs collapse in Punjab

CHAKWAL: Eight people lost their lives in two separate roof collapse incidents in Chakwal, Punjab on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred due to heavy rainfall in Lakhwal and Gagh area of Chakwal. Both the incidents claimed eight lives including six women and a children.

After being informed rescue teams reached the spot and moved the bodies to hospitals after retrieving them from the debris.

Earlier in February, at least three persons had lost their lives and five others wounded when the roof of a madrassah collapsed in Lahore.

The incident had taken place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad and 23-year-old Nadeem. Rescue officials rushed to the scene immediately and shifted the affected people to a nearby hospital.

