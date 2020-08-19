Web Analytics
Roof collapse kills two, injures five in Lahore’s Harbanspura town

LAHORE: At least two persons have lost their lives and five others sustained injuries when the roof of a five-marla house collapsed in Harbanspura town of Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday night.

Rescue teams have rushed to the incident’s site and commenced operations to pull out people stuck in the debris.

The rescue sources confirmed that two persons have died and five wounded in the roof collapse incident. Twenty-five officials and eight vehicles are taking part in the rescue operation in Harbanspura.

Earlier in February, at least three persons had lost their lives and five others wounded when the roof of a madrassah collapsed in Lahore.

The incident had taken place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad and 23-year-old Nadeem. Rescue officials rushed to the scene immediately and shifted the affected people to a nearby hospital.

