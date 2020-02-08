CM Punjab orders to ensure complete ban on kite flying

LAHORE: Taking stern notice of kite flying ban violations in the province, Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar on Saturday has ordered a crackdown against the violators across the province, ARY News reported.

CM Punjab in his orders has directed the provincial IGP to initiate crackdown against the persons found violating the kite flying ban.

Usman Buzdar has said no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Notably, Basant festival was banned across the province after throats of several motorcyclists and others were cut with kite flyers’ sharp glass and chemical coated strings.

According to a report of Punjab police, last year in the month of October, at least 4091 people were arrested in different parts of Lahore for violating the kite-flying ban. According to police, 3843 cases were registered against kite flyers in different police stations of the city. “774 people were arrested from Lahore city, 1350 from Cantt area, while 379 from Iqbal town,” said police.

