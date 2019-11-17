Police officials failing to stop kite flying will be held responsible: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Khan Buzdar took stern notice of an accident where a man died due to a kite door slitting his neck and him dying due to excessive bleeding, ARY News reported on Sunday.

CM Buzdar directed the CPO Lahore to submit an immediate report on the matter and determine the perpetrators flying the kite.

The chief minister offered his condolences to the family and loved ones of the departed.

CM Buzdar expressing his anger on the incident said that those flying kites despite a ban on the activity was intolerable and those responsible will be punished severely.

Buzdar stated that the place where the incident occurred, their local police will be held responsible for failing to put an end to the banned activity.

Earlier on October 31, A seven-year-old girl died after her throat was slit by a glass-coated kite string in Sheikhupura on Thursday.

According to police, the minor girl was riding a motorbike with her father when her neck was slit by a kite string in Ferozewala area of Sheikhupura.

She was rushed to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Police have registered a case into the incident and launched investigations.

