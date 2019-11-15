Punjab govt providing all facilities to minorities: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said that his government was providing all possible facilities to minorities in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by his office, CM Buzdar said this while talking to a delegation of National Commission on Human Rights, led by Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Sadal in Lahore.

The chief minister said, “Punjab is being made an exemplary province with regard to protection of minorities’ rights.” He said that Punjab minority package will prove to be an exemplary programme for minorities’ welfare.

Youhana Abad will be made a model area with an amount of Rs.30 crore, he added. The chief minister directed to appoint a provincial focal person to timely solve matters relating to the minorities and added that employees belonging to the minority communities will be given official holidays on their religious festivals.

Usman Buzdar said that grant of dual voting right to the minorities in the local bodies’ elections was a praiseworthy step of the Punjab province.

Earlier on August 31, Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar had said that 80-85 percent work had been completed on Kartarpur corridor to facilitate the visits of the Sikh community to their holy places.

He was addressing an international Sikh convention in Lahore. The governor had said road infrastructure was being improved to ensure easy access of Sikh community to Nankana Sahib.

