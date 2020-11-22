CM Punjab Usman Buzdar launches Insaaf Medicine Card

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar on Sunday introduced ‘Insaaf Medicine Card’ under the Punjab Sehat Sahulat programme to facilitate people suffering from various diseases including AIDS, hepatitis, and tuberculosis.

According to details, the patients would be given Insaaf Medicine Card after registration at the Taluka Headquarters Hospitals and District Headquarters Hospitals. The patients can get free medicines from different centers.

CM Buzdar also directed to establish desks for Hepatitis, TB and AIDS at various hospitals to facilitate the patients.

On the occasion, the CM said that ensuring free health-related facilities to the people is the government’s first priority. We will continue to take strategies to provide the best medical assistance to the nation, he pledged.

Earlier this month, the Punjab government had decided to expand the scope of Sehat Insaf Cards in phases to provide health insurance facilities to the citizens.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level session where he was given a briefing over the details of medical facilities and the issuance of Sehat Insaf Cards among citizens.

