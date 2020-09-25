PM Imran Khan decides to expand Sehat Sahulat Program across Punjab  

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review Sehat Sahulat Program and decided to expand its scope to all 36 districts of the Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed that 5.1 million families were registered under the program so far.

Imran Khan applauded the efforts of the concerned officials and said that a significant increase in enrollment of masses in the program has been witnessed in the recent past.

“Providing this facility to underprivileged segments of the society is among our top priority,” he said adding that it was the responsibility of the government to provide healthcare facilities to poor people in the country.

The prime minister further said that they were also planning to launch universal coverage of health facilities under the Sehat Sahulat Program for two cities of the Punjab province.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 20 launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa residents aimed at providing health insurance cover of a million rupees to all the families.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Imran Khan congratulated the provincial government for launching the programme and providing health cards to every person in the province.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the first province of Pakistan to provide health insurance to the entire population. Whether someone is rich or poor, they’ll be able to avail health insurance provided by the provincial government,” he said.

The prime minister said that he will ask the Punjab government to launch KP-like Sehat Sahulat Programme in the Punjab province. He further said, “The launch of the program is a step towards improvement in the health sector. The issuance of health cards will lead to the construction of further new hospitals in rural areas of the province.”

