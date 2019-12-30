PM Imran launches Sehat Sahulat Program for transgender community

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched Sehat Sahulat Program for the transgender community in a ceremony held in Islamabad here on Monday, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony, PM Imran Khan said the incumbent government has decided to take responsibility for the transgender community as they were completely ignored by previous regimes.

اسلام آباد: وزیراعظم عمران خان کا تقریب سے خطاب اسلام آباد: وزیراعظم عمران خان کا تقریب سے خطاب#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Monday, December 30, 2019

PM Imran said that 2020 will be the year of growth as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will create job opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

“PTI government stabled economy in 2019 and from next year the incumbent government will produce job opportunities for Pakistani people and will bring more programs for the betterment of youth,” he added.

He said the introduction of ‘Insaf Ration Cards’ is in pipeline and the government will soon launch the program to eradicate poverty from the country. PM Khan also distributed Sehat Insaf card among the transgender persons.

On December 27, following the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal government had made progress on expanding the health insurance scheme, health Cards to other parts of the country.

PM Khan had ordered concerned authorities to provide details regarding the issuance and outcomes of the health Cards.

Sehat Insaf Card scheme

Under the scheme, the treatment for angioplasty, brain surgery, cancer and other diseases will be done free of cost.

At least 15 million people will benefit from this policy. The card holders could receive medical facilities up to Rs 720,000. The medical facilities would be available in more than 150 private and government hospitals.

