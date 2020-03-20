LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday approved to establish 900-bed special field hospital at Lahore Expo Center in fight against novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in cabinet committee meeting chaired by CM Punjab Usman Buzdar in Lahore.

The chief minister directed authorities to start purchasing beds and other medical equipment needed to establish a field hospital at the expo center.

CM Punjab also directed to provide masks and other necessary equipments to all hospitals across the province. It was also decided in the meeting to help Balochistan government in fight against novel coronavirus.

On the occasion, Punjab chief minister said the government has launched telemedicine program in medical colleges. He also announced to form chief minister emergency fund.

“Around 1250 pilgrims have reached at Multan quarantine center from Taftan. The provincial government will also make quarantine centers in Gujrat, Faisalabad and Taxila for pilgrims arriving from Iran,” added Buzdar.

He said that there are 96 confirmed coronavirus cases in Punjab thus far.

It must be noted that the Punjab government has established the largest quarantine center at Multan Industrial Estate to keep pilgrims returning from Iran in isolation.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said this quarantine center consists of 3000 rooms. He said 1247 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, have been shifted to this quarantine, and every pilgrim is kept in a separate room.

The foreign minister said a 50-bed hospital has also been set up to provide health facilities at the quarantine center in Multan. Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government is taking all possible measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

