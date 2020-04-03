COVID-19: CM Buzdar reviews lockdown situation in Lahore

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday reviewed the lockdown situation in Lahore while taking an aerial view, ARY News reported.

CM Punjab took an aerial view of the provincial capital to review the measures taken for lockdown in the city. He expresses satisfaction over the implementation of safety measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

CM Punjab paid tribute to Pakistan Army, Rangers and Punjab Police for ensuring the lockdown across the province.

He also thanked people of Punjab including Lahore for cooperating with the provincial government in the fight against novel coronavirus.

CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday visited different areas of the provincial metropolis to inspect the lockdown of markets, shopping malls and restaurants earlier ordered for the prevention of coronavirus.

CM Punjab on Thursday inspected the quarantine centres set up in Sohdra area of Wazirabad tehsil in Gujranwala and Cadet College Jhelum near Dina.

He inspected both the facilities and announced to set up field hospitals for coronavirus patients at divisional level in Punjab.

He also lauded services of the doctors, nurses and paramedics staff, who treating coronavirus patients in the province.

Buzdar said the services of the medical staff will be remembered in the history as they are risking their lives to cure patients.

