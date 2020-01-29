LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken a significant step for the establishment of law and order as Rs664.7 million funds were released for Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The funds were released for the operation, maintenance and payment of salaries as the technical supplementary grant will benefit safe cities projects in Lahore, Kasur.

It is pertinent to mention here that a cabinet’s sub-committee on law and order had made the decision for the release of funds which were dispatched to the concerned authorities after the approval of CM Punjab Usman Buzdar

The spokesperson the Punjab government said that the establishment of law and order is the top priority of the chief minister. The issuance of funds ended the rumours spreading for the dissolution of the project, added the spokesperson.

Moreover, Director-General (DG) Rangers Punjab called on CM Punjab Usman Buzdar today.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar paid tribute to the services of Rangers especially in Karachi for maintaining law and order across the country. He praised the courage and bravery of the Rangers’ officers and soldiers on border areas.

The chief minister said Rangers personnel played their role as the vanguard for peace establishment and the nation is proud of its security forces. He said the security forces set an example for the world by collecting victories in the war against terrorism.

