Punjab CM chairs meeting to review law and order situation

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation of the province, ARY News reported.

The chief minister was given a briefing over the steps taken by the concerned authorities for maintaining law and order.

CM Usman Buzdar directed authorities to make maximum arrangements for the security of nationals. He greenlighted indiscriminate action against criminals and law-breaking elements across the province.

The chief minister added that the government has a top priority to provide a secure environment to its citizens and ordered the officials to ensure the rule of law.

Read: Punjab, federation agree on integrated coordination for law and order

Earlier on October 19, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had chaired a meeting which was also attended by Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd.) Ijaz Shah to review overall law and order situation of the province.

The participants of the meeting reviewed the steps being taken to ensure law and order situation in Punjab. The provincial authorities and the federation agreed over the establishment of integrated coordination ahead of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) led Azadi March.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar said that the government will take every step to protect its citizens and indiscriminate action would be taken against the elements which violate the law.

He issued directives to the concerned authorities to ensure implementation of the law and ordered to continue operation against criminals across the province.

