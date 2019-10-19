Punjab, federation agree on integrated coordination for law and order

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has chaired a high-level meeting which was also attended by Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd.) Ijaz Shah to review overall law and order situation of the province

The participants of the meeting reviewed the steps being taken to ensure law and order situation in Punjab. The provincial authorities and the federation agreed over the establishment of integrated coordination.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar said that the government will take every step to protect its citizens and indiscriminate action would be taken against the elements which violate the law.

He issued directives to the concerned authorities to ensure implementation of the law and ordered to continue operation against criminals across the province.

On the other hand, Islamabad police evolved a comprehensive plan to deal with possible sit-in of opposition parties in the federal capital.

In a letter, the police restrain hotels, motels and guest houses from providing accommodation to the protesters. Catering, sound system and tent service providers were also warned against any cooperation with the marchers.

As part of the security measures, the police also directed the crane, excavator machine operators, power generator vendors, welders and hardware stores not to facilitate the participants of the possible protests.

Earlier on October 10, the police department had cancelled the leaves of all its officials in Islamabad in view of possible sit-in announced by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the federal capital.

According to a notification, no police official of Islamabad Capital Territory shall be granted any kind of leave till further orders except in the case of extreme emergency.

The personnel of the Anti-Riot Unit (ARU) of the Islamabad police department had participated in training sessions at Police Line headquarters.

Special sessions were organised on a daily basis to train police officers for handling crowd in case of the law and order situation being compromised.

Police officers had been instructed to ensure their own safety during the mass gatherings and sit-ins besides barring those trying to disturb law and order situation.

Islamabad police department has summoned additional contingents comprising 20,000 officials from other provinces to boost security of the federal capital.

