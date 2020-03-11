CM Punjab summons important cabinet session of govt functionaries

LAHORE: Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar on Wednesday has summoned a full cabinet session that would include the provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants and the chief secretary and other important functionaries, ARY News reported.

According to details, the cabinet session will be the 27th in the tenure of the current government and would discuss over an eight-point agenda.

The salient points of the cabinet discussion will consist of topics like coronavirus and the safety, precautionary that should be employed to battle the dangerous virus.

Earlier in the day, Sindh government has decided to monitor inter-provincial borders amid apprehensions about the spread of novel coronavirus.

The provincial government departments will monitor the movement of people arriving in Sindh from other provinces, government sources said.

The provincial agencies will take information from the travellers entering in Sindh at the provincial border, sources said.

