CM Punjab Usman Buzdar admonishes ministers during cabinet meeting

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has admonished two provincial ministers over raising unnecessary issues during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported.

“I have been asked to become a chief minister and now I will show how a chief minister works,” he was quoted as saying during the meeting after admonishing the ministers. “I know the ones who are hatching up conspiracies behind my back,” he said.

It all began during the cabinet meeting after two ministers raised the issue of the transfer of their secretaries without their knowledge.

Punjab Schools Education Minister Murad Raas raised the issue regarding the transfer of secretary education and said that he was not taken into confidence over the change. Another Minister Ansar Majeed Niazi raised a similar matter.

Responding to it, the chief minister said that the secretaries were changed after they were going for a training course.

“This is not a matter to be raised in the cabinet,” Usman Buzdar said and further lamented that the question could have been asked and responded to during an in-person meeting between them rather than being asked during the cabinet meeting.

It is pertinent to mention here that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Punjab cabinet to decide on wheat support price.

Also Read: Federal cabinet rejects demand of increase in wheat support price

The meeting decided to constitute a cabinet committee to fix the wheat support price. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said the committee will moot suggestions in this regard in light of the recommendations of the Punjab Assembly and the government.

He said the government has recommended the centre to fix the support price of wheat at Rs18,00 per 40 kilograms whereas the provincial legislature wants the price fixed at Rs2,000.

