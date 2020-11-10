Federal cabinet rejects demand of increase in wheat support price

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has rejected the demand for an increase in support price of wheat on Tuesday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The meeting of the federal cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. It discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country.

The meeting also reviewed the latest situation of COVID-19 and the steps being taken to check its spread.

Well-informed sources said that the cabinet meeting approved the formation of a National Commission to thwarter the extremism and violence. Commencement of Digital Corporation Organisation by Saudi Arabia was also green-lightened.

The meeting also okayed the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on October 28.

The summary for nominations of the board of directors for Saindak Metals Limited and re-organization of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan were put on hold.

The cabinet was briefed about the subsidies and the grants. Moreover, the cabinet also permitted the Interior ministry to initiate investigation into different cases, the source said.

