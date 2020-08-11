LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Usman Buzdar on Tuesday put WASA and district administration on alert due to heavy downpour in Punjab.

In his statement, CM Buzdar asked all concerned departments to keep machinery and staffers on standby as the Meteorological department had predicted heavy rains.

“The people of the province should be saved from miseries during rains,” he said. He asked the officials concerned to immediately start the draining process and ensure the smooth flow of the traffic.

Heavy but scattered rain wreaked havoc in most of the province. The Met office predicted more rain during the next 24 hours.

Read more: Rain-related incidents claim 13 lives in Punjab

WASA officials said that the highest rain 107mm was recorded at Tajpura, 105mm at Johar Town, 101mm at Pani Wala Talab, 98mm at Nishter Town, 87mm at Farrukhabad, 82.8mm rain at airport, 81mm each at Lakshmi Chowk and Upper Mall, 76mm at Samanabad, 73.5mm at Gulshan-e-Ravi, 65mm at Chowk Nakhuda, 60mm at Iqbal Town, 58mm at Punjab University and 50mm rain at Jail Road.

Several areas of Lahore were inundated with rainwater, which caused difficulties to the citizens.

