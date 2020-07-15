KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday allowed the establishment of cattle markets across the province ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah here in Karachi.

It was decided in the meeting that cattle markets across the province would be allowed to set up with strict standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to proposed SOPs, cattle markets should be established 2-5 kilometers outside city limits. The government has restricted the elderly and children from visiting.

The management of cattle markets will be bound to implement the standard operating procedures (SOPs). CM Murad has appealed to people to avoid visiting cattle markets unnecessarily.

He said that mobile teams will be deployed at cattle markets which will conduct coronavirus tests of buyers and traders visiting the markets for the purchase of sacrificial animals.

Earlier, Sindh Minister for Local Bodies Syed Nasir Hussain Shah had said that specific locations will be identified in the province for the collective sacrifice of animals on Eid-ul-Adha.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for rain and Eid-ul-Adha.

“The chairmen of the union councils should play their role for collective sacrifice in their areas and specific points should be identified in each area for the purpose,” he said.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) will make arrangements for lifting animal waste on Eid-ul-Adha. “A plan B should be also be devised to immediately bury the lifted waste,” he said.

