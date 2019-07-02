KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah today (Tuesday) hosted a delegation of cancer foundation where he expressed the resolve to provide better healthcare to those suffering, ARY News reported.

In the meeting the Chief Minister said that better treatment facilities for cancer patients will be provided in the province and the province was working diligently in the healthcare sector.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said due to a subsidy provide by the government of Sindh to cancer patients, expenditure on healthcare for them had reduced from twelve hundred thousand rupees to two hundred thousand rupees in the recent past.

The delegation was also informed that the approval of forty radiation machines for the city of Karachi has been accorded which will aid in the detection of the virus.

Earlier, On June 24 to counter increasing virus of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and AIDS, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced to establish an endowment fund for the affected people.

As per details, the endowment fund’s establishment has been ordered with the Rs1 billion to cure the affected patients.

The funds will be monitored by a six-member team, which include members from the Health and Finance departments and local MPA and doctors, said CM Sindh spokesperson.

