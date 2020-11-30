Sindh records 11 deaths, 1336 new Covid cases today: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh has recorded 1,336 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours period on Monday said Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah in his daily briefing on the pandemic situation, ARY News reported.

The province has noted 11 Covid-19-related deaths in the span taking the overall provincial death toll to 2,935.

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah said 13,169 people were tested for the infection in Sindh in the past 24 hours noting that with new covid-positive figures emerging the total number of people, having contracted the viral, has upped to 174,350 cases.

He said 1,984,764 people have been tested so far in Sindh out of which 174,350 were positive and added that 152,599 have already recovered from it.

It is important to underscore that out of 1,336 infected cases in Sindh today, 1,072 people, or more than 80 per cent of them, belong to Karachi.

READ: Covid second wave: PIA suspends biometric attendance in all offices

On the other hand, management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to suspend biometric attendance in all offices during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

The national carrier’s human resources department issued a circular which stated the suspension of marking the attendance of employees on TMS machines on all stations from December 1 (tomorrow). It said that employees will mark their attendance manually on registers to be maintained in the Line Manager’s offices.

Sectional and divisional heads have been directed to maintain attendance registers in their offices which will be sent to the human resources manager in Islamabad by 10th of every month.

