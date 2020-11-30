KARACHI: The management of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to suspend biometric attendance in all offices during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, ARY News reported on Monday.

The national carrier’s human resources department issued a circular which stated the suspension of marking the attendance of employees on TMS machines on all stations from December 1 (tomorrow). It said that employees will mark their attendance manually on registers to be maintained in the Line Manager’s offices.

Sectional and divisional heads have been directed to maintain attendance registers in their offices which will be sent to the human resources manager in Islamabad by 10th of every month.

Earlier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had decided to implement strict COVID-19 precautionary measures amid rising cases of the virus in the country.

Read: PIA halts meal service; bans serving hot beverages

According to details, the new changes relating to in-flight meal services for domestic and international flights had been approved by PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik. The new SOPs relating to food service for domestic flights had included a ban on the provision of drinks through a trolley besides also restricting the provision of food and drinks during the flight.

The PIA had said while issuing fresh directions to its flight attendants the second wave of the COVID-19 has seen an alarming surge.

Moreover, for flights to Saudi Arabia, snacks, club sandwiches, bananas, patties and muffin would be served as a meal during the flight. The national flag carrier said that it had taken fresh measures aimed at minimizing contact between the crew members and passengers.

Comments

comments