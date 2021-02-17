CM Sindh denies any contact with PTI candidates ahead of Senate polls

KARACHI: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has denied contact with any of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates ahead of Senate polls, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

I have three votes and will cast in favor of the candidate, who I think can represent Sindh in the upper house of the parliament, the CM Sindh said while talking to newsmen in Karachi.

He thanked the people of Sindh for bestowing their immense trust in the Pakistan People’s Party in the by-elections held on the two constituencies of the province, yesterday.

Shah questioned how can an elected representative enter a polling station with weapons. “Haleem Adil Sheikh reached the polling area with weapons and criminals.”

Read more: Haleem Adil Shaikh arrested for disobeying ECP orders

Regarding the arrest of the opposition leader Sindh Assembly, he said that FIR was registered by Police against Sheikh, people were injured in the firing, yesterday.

Opposition leader in Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh was booked under terrorism charges after his arrest the previous day. The police had taken him into custody for visiting Malir’s PS-88 constituency during the polling process along with armed guards in violation of the election rules and stirring chaos there.

