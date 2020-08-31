CM Sindh directs to evacuate people from rain-hit areas of the province

KARACHI: Taking notice of the immense showers in parts of Sindh, Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has directed concerned deputy commissioners to provide maximum help to the people, ARY News reported on Monday.

The CM Sindh telephoned DCs of Tharparkar, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Badin and Sujawal after heavy downpour. He directed the officials to remain on their toes and provide relief to the rain-hit people.

Murad Ali Shah also directed to evacuate stranded masses in the rain-hit areas to safer places and ensure provision of food, water and tents for them. The deputy commissioners were advised to give hourly report about relief work to him (CM Sindh).

Several cities of Sindh including Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Sujawal, Larkana, Thatta, Jacobabad and others have also witnessed rain after which the water has flooded different localities.

However, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a high alert as already submerged Karachi is set to receive seventh spell of monsoon rains from today.

The PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

