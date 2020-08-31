Seventh spell of monsoon showers to hit Karachi today

KARACHI: Karachi to receive more showers today (Monday) under seventh spell of monsoon, said Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday, ARY News reported.

A statement issued by the Met office said that seventh spell of monsoon rains entered Sindh on Sunday evening which could aggravate existing urban flooding and waterlogging in Lower Sindh.

Under the influence of this system rain and wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very showers, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana.

Heavy to moderate showers are expected in parts of Karachi today, while the weather will remain cloudy.

Read More: 33 die from electrocution, drowning in Karachi during record rainfall

On the other hand, PMD has advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

The Met Office earlier issued a warning of urban flooding in Karachi, however, the chief meteorologist said that the system to effect Karachi is relatively “weak” which may mean isolated light to heavy rains across the city.

The city of lights was devastated after receiving unprecedented rains since Thursday as many areas are still flooded with rainwater.

