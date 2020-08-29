KARACHI: At least six people have died in the city on Saturday in drowning and electrocution incidents, two days after the metropolis witnessed a record spell of rain, bringing the overall death toll in past three days to 33, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, overall 18 people have died in Karachi after being drowned in nullahs, rivers, underpasses and homes while 11 people have died after their buildings or walls have caved-in due to heavy rainfall and lightning.

Four people have died after being electrocuted in the city.

On Thursday, six more people died in electrocution and drowning incidents. In one incident, bodies of a woman and another man were taken out from the Korangi Crossing nullah after the two drowned in it.

Separately, a boy was found dead from a pool in Musharraf Colony area of Baldia in the city.

Another body was recovered from Junejo Town nullah in Manzoor Colony area of the city and was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Moreover, at least three people died in the city owing to electrocution.

In the first incident, a man died near a nullah in Natha Khan area after he suffered an electric shock from a broken wire.

A woman died in Sector-D-14 of the Orangi Town after she was electrocuted inside her home.

The victims were shifted to separate medical facilities for medico-legal formalities.

It is pertinent to mention here that on Friday, at least 10 people lost their lives in drowning incidents during the disastrous spell of monsoon rainfall in Karachi today.

Rescue officials said that a dead body was found in the sinkhole formed on a road as a result of incessant heavy raining near Liaquatabad, whereas, two bodies were recovered from Hawkes Bay and Korangi Crossing areas.

The rescuers have recovered one body from Temoria nullah and another body from an underpass near Punjab Chowrangi. On the other hand, an electrocuted corpse of a motorcycle rider was found near Qayyumabad.

Near Pologround area of Karachi, a submerged body of a 14-year-old boy who was a resident of Hijrat Colony was found sunken in the accumulated water and later transferred to Jinnah hospital on Thursday, while two bodies were recovered from Gulshan e Iqbal town as well.

From Manzoor Colony, where two young people were reported missing earlier, a body of one has been found drowned in the flash floods.

At least five bodies of the deceased have been transferred to Jinnah Hospital, confirmed Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali. She said one of the bodies were recovered from Do Talwar underpass.

