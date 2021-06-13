KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah landed at Karachi International airport from the United States (US) after concluding a private visit, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Shah reached Karachi via a flight of international airlines.

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the CM House had said the chief minister departed for the US on a three-day visit. Murad would fly back home on Saturday night, he added.

Sindh chief minister Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of provincial finance minister, is scheduled to unveil the budget for the upcoming fiscal year on June 15.

Read more: Sindh to present Rs12tr fiscal budget on June 15

It is noteworthy that an accountability court set June 30 for the indictment of the Sindh CM in the Nooriabad power plant reference.

Accountability Judge Asghar Ali heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The chief minister could not turn up before the court on Tuesday.

The court accepted his application for exemption from appearance. It declared an absconding co-accused Mohammad Ali, a fugitive and issued his warrants. The court ordered that his name be put on the Exit Control List (ECL).

