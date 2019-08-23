CM Sindh presided over meeting on Safe City Project in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting on Safe City Project at Chief Minister House on Friday (today), Radio Pakistan reported.

Sindh Police briefed the meeting regarding the installation of ten thousand cameras in Karachi.

The meeting was informed that preparation is complete to install the cameras in red zones and important installation and one control room would also be established for recording.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed inspector general Sindh police to finalize all technical aspects of the project in 15-day.

Earlier on October 31, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that after restoration of law and order in the city, the government has embarked upon a safe city project in Karachi to keep an eye on the mobility of citizens and vehicular traffic.

This chief minister had announced that under the safe city project more than 10,000 high-quality CCTV cameras are being installed at 3000 different strategically selected locations, including entry and exit points.

