CM Sindh chairs meeting to review progress on Karachi package projects

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday chaired a meeting of Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee (PSIC) on Karachi package projects also attended by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Humayun Aziz, ARY NEWS reported.

Commissioner Karachi Sohail Rajput, Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani, secretary local bodies and others also attended the meeting in person while federal secretary for planning and secretary railways also participated via video link.

Provincial Chairman Planning and Development Muhammad Waseem presented a detailed briefing on the ongoing and completed projects under the Karachi package in the city.

These projects included revamping storm water drains, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), bus rapid transport projects including Green Line, BRT Orange line and Yellow Line project, Greater Karachi Sewerage Plan (S-III), Karachi Bulk Water Supply (K-IV) project, Karachi Water and Sewerage Services Improvement Project (KWSSIP), CLICK and other projects.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 16 schemes are fully funded and would be completed during the current financial year while the remaining schemes would need more funds to complete.

The meeting constituted working committees under commissioner Karachi and KMC administrator so that projects under Karachi package could be followed to launch them at the earliest.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government on September 16 released the notification of its implementation committee while making progress on Karachi transformation package.

According to the notification, the implementation committee will be headed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Sindh chief secretary and representatives of V Corps of Pakistan Army will also be the part of the committee.

The government also included the term of references (ToRs) of the provincial committee in the notification.

