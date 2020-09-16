Karachi package: Sindh govt notifies formation of implementation committee

KARACHI: The Sindh government has released the notification of its implementation committee while making progress on Karachi transformation package, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the implementation committee will be headed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Sindh chief secretary and representatives of V Corps of Pakistan Army will also be the part of the committee.

The government also included the term of references (ToRs) of the provincial committee in the notification.

Read: PM Imran rolls out Rs1.1 trillion package for rain-hit Karachi

Moreover, other members in the implementation committee will include administrator and commissioner of Karachi, representatives of the federal government and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The committee will review the progress of the projects included in the Karachi transformation package announced by the federal government.

Sharing details of funds to be spent on Karachi uplift projects under the Karachi Transformation Plan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had said on September 7 that Rs46 billion have been allocated for Greater Karachi Water Supply scheme.

The planning minister had said that Rs300 billion have been allocated for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), while Rs5 billion have been set aside for Green Line BRT project under the Rs1.1trillion Karachi package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read: Sindh doubles down on Rs802 billion contribution to Karachi package

The government has allocated Rs131 billion for Railways front corridor project, whereas Rs254 billion stormwater drains clearance projects would be completed under the Karachi Transformation Plan, said Umar.

Asad Umar had said that the Sindh government expressed the desire to complete the KCR project, but it would be completed by Centre as Railways department constitutionally comes under federal govt.

“The estimated cost of the KCR project is Rs300 billion and it would be completed by the federal government,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had announced ‘historic’ Rs1100 billion financial package for the execution of a transformation plan meant to address the city’s issues and developmental requirements.

