KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran on Saturday announced ‘historic’ Rs1100 billion financial package for the execution of a transformation plan meant to address the city’s issues and developmental requirements, ARY News reported.

Briefing media about the Karachi package here at Governor House, the Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that federal government was fully aware of the problems being faced by people of Karachi from past many years and PTI government has decided to resolve all pending issues of the metropolis.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“One year & three-year plans for Karachi’s transformation have been devised as we’ve decided to resolve issues of Karachi on a permanent basis,” he said and added that the Provincial Coordination Implementation Committee (PCIC) has been formed which will monitor the implementation of Karachi Package.

The PCIC will include all stakeholders, the provincial government, federal government and the army, he said, adding that Rs1.1trillion package is also meant to resolve transport, sewerage and infrastructure development issues in the port city.

PM Khan said that the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project will be completed in addition to improving the road infrastructure from the amount allocated for the Karachi package.

“It has been agreed that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will clear the Nullahs in the provincial capital,” said PM Imran and added that there are encroachments over drains which will be removed.

Read More: Sindh governor, CM Murad call on PM Imran

The prime minister said that Sindh government has taken the responsibility to settle the families who will displace as a result of the clearance of the Nullahs.

The premier further said the problems of Karachi relating to water will be permanently addressed in a matter of three years under the transformation plan.

Alluding to the damages inflicted by recent rains in the country, the prime minister said coordinated efforts will be made to cope with the situation. Imran Khan also lauded services of Pakistan Army for playing a very vital role during recent rains in Karachi.

PM arrives in Karachi

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan arrived in Karachi on a day-long visit. He was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Aamir Mehmood Kiyani.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at Governor House.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to development projects, working relationship between Centre and Sindh government, and post-rain situation of Sindh including Karachi were discussed.

Read More: Sindh all set to introduce ‘Peoples Karachi Programme’

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail briefed the prime minister about the rain-affected areas and devastation caused by heavy monsoon rains in the metropolis.

PM chairs Karachi Committee meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired the Karachi Committee meeting at Governor House.

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz, IT Minister Amin ul Haque, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

PM Imran also held a meeting with industrialists and businessmen during his day-long visit. He is also scheduled to visit Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Comments

comments