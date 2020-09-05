KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at Governor House, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to development projects, working relationship between Centre and Sindh government, and post-rain situation of Sindh including Karachi was discussed.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail briefed the prime minister about the rain-affected areas and devastation caused by heavy monsoon rains in the metropolis.

The prime minister was also briefed on unannounced and prolonged power outages in the city.

PM also chaired the Karachi committee meeting at Governor House.

On the occasion, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz, IT Minister Amin ul Haque, Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Shah and Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani were also present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has reached Karachi on a day-long visit to announce Karachi Transformation Plan for the rain-hit metropolis.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Aamir Mehmood Kiyani are accompanied by the prime minister.

According to the schedule, the PM will preside over a meeting at Governor House over Karachi Transformation committee meeting. He will also address a press conference at the Governor House.

He is also scheduled to visit Pakistan Stock Exchange. PM Imran will also hold a meeting with industrialists and businessmen during his stay in the city.

The premier is also expected to meet leaders of the coalition parties.

Sources said that PM Imran Khan would announce an over Rs800 billion Karachi Transformation Plan during his visit to the rain-hit city.

