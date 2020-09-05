Sindh all set to introduce ‘Peoples Karachi Programme’

KARACHI: As Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to unveil Karachi Transformation Plan today (Saturday), the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led-Sindh government has also finalized its ‘Peoples Karachi Programme’, ARY News reported.

According to details of the Karachi programme available with ARY News, the Sindh govt’s Karachi programme includes five mega water projects for the metropolis which would be completed in three- year time.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sources said that the completion of mega water projects will end the water crisis in the port city. Under the People’s Karachi Programme, eight sewerage projects would be completed by the provincial government in the metropolis to end the sewerage crisis.

The People’s Karachi Programme also includes four mega solid waste management projects and two rainwater drainage projects have been finalised by the provincial government for the metropolis.

The Sindh government has also finalised strategy for the revival of Karachi’s road infrastructure, sources told ARY News.

Read More: PM Imran Khan reaches Karachi to announce transformation plan

The People’s Karachi Programme will be unveiled by PPP-led Sindh govt soon.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has reached Karachi on a day-long visit to announce Karachi Transformation Plan for the rain-hit metropolis.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Aamir Mehmood Kiyani are accompanied by the prime minister.

Read More: ‘PM to announce biggest development package for any city in country’s history’

According to the schedule, the PM will preside over a meeting at Governor House over Karachi Transformation committee meeting. He will also address a press conference at the Governor House.

Comments

comments