KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday released Rs580 million for ration distribution among poor people whose livelihood has been affected due to the government’s lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

As per details, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has released Rs580 million to carry out relief work across the province in view of coronavirus emergency.

A sum of Rs20 million will be issued to every district of the province and ration will be distributed to poor people under the supervision of deputy commissioners.

KARACHI (March 26): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has released Rs. 580 million to provide ration to the daily wagers and other needy people all over Sindh. — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) March 26, 2020

CM Sindh has ordered authorities to make sure that each and every deserving family got food ration during the days of the lockdown regime in Sindh. He again appealed the nation to stay at home and follow guidelines given to them in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi has transferred funds to deputy commissioners of each district on orders of CM Sindh.

The spokesperson to Sindh government, Senator Murtaza Wahab, confirmed that orders have been issued to release funds for paying money to deserving families registered with local Zakat Councils and distribution of ration at union committee level.

Wahab said in a Twitter message that the concerned authorities have been ordered to release Rs600 million funds which will be paid to 100,000 deserving families registered with local Zakat Councils.

He added that the funds of Rs580 million have been released for distributing ration at the union committee level to help such families affected by lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

#SindhGovt has ordered for release of Rs 600 Million to be paid to 100,000 families registered with local Zakat Councils. Similarly, another Rs 580 Million have been released for distributing ration at the Union Committee level for helping families affected by lockdown — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 26, 2020

It must be noted that CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah had formed a three-member committee for the distribution of ration to the needy people. The committee will look after the distribution of ration and cash to the daily wagers and needy people.

The committee comprises Imtiaz Sheikh, Waqar Mehdi, and CM Sindh co-ordinator Haris Gazdar.

The Sindh government had also launched mobile service to provide ration to the needy people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, eight more coronavirus cases were detected in Sindh on Thursday, bringing the provincial tally of COVID-19 cases to 425.

According to the Sindh Health Department, seven confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported in Karachi, while one positive case was reported from Hyderabad.

All seven new coronavirus cases in Karachi were of local transmission. Karachi’s count of COVID-19 positive patients has reached 153.

There are a total of 101 cases of local transmission in the port city so far.

