CM Sindh reaches Sukkur Barrage to review flood situation

SUKKUR: Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday visited Sukkur Barrage to review the situation of flood in the Indus River, ARY News reported.

Upon arrival at the barrage, the Sindh CM was briefed by the authorities about the current flood situation at the barrage and precautionary measures taken by them.

Speaking to media, he said that there is a moderate flood situation at the Sukkur Barrage, while the high flood is passing through Guddu Barrage.

“Directions have been given for pitching of the weak embankments to avoid any loss”, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah added.

Upon losses occurred in the province due to recent rains, Murad said that he informed PM Imran Khan about the latest losses due to heavy downpour. “136 people lost their lives in rain-related incidents.”

The provincial chief executive said that about 2.3 million people of 20 districts of Sindh have been affected due to last monsoon spell.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Irrigation Department on Saturday announced medium flood in Indus at Sukkur Barrage.

Provincial irrigation authorities had announced medium flood in Guddu Barrage on Friday.

