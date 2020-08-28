CM Sindh visits rain-hit areas of Karachi after heavy downpour

KARACHI: Chief Minister of Sindh (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited rain-hit areas of Karachi to inspect rescue operation after rain inundated different areas of the city.

The CM Sindh visited Nursery on Shahrah-e-Faisal, Nagan Chowrangi and other parts of the city.

During the visit, the CM directed managing director of Karachi and Sewerage Water Board to review the master plan regarding dealing with rain-related incidents and submit report as early as possible.

Several areas of Karachi are expected to receive heavy downpour in afternoon today.

The city of lights was devastated after receiving unprecedented rains on Thursday as many areas are still flooded with rainwater.

Almost all the major roads of the city including II Chungrigarh Road, University Road, Shahrae Faisal were inundated with no sign of them being cleared anytime soon.

The death toll from the devastation caused by yesterday’s record-breaking monsoon rain in the port city has jumped to 21, according to police and rescue sources.

