PM Khan talks to CM Sindh, offers support to get out of rain disaster: Asad Umar

pm imran khan cm sindh

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has contacted Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and discussed post-rain situation in Sindh, especially in Karachi and offered support to get out of rain disaster, confirmed Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Asad Umar in his tweet said PM Khan talked with CM Sindh after rain disaster in the province and added that federation and its institutions will extend every possible support to the provincial government in relief activities in the rain-hit areas.

 We will provide every help to Sindh on war-footing in this situation.

It was reported earlier on Thursday that the ongoing monsoon spell has broken all records of the downpour in Karachi available with the met department since 1932.

