Monsoon spell breaks decades-old Karachi rain records, shows met data

KARACHI: As heavy rainfall continues to wreak havoc in Karachi, the ongoing Monsoon spell has broken all available records of the downpour in the city available with the met department since 1932, ARY NEWS reported on Thursday.

According to details, it was 53-years-back in July 1967 when the city received 429 mm of rainfall in a month. The record has now been broken after the metropolis recorded 442 mm rainfall in the month of August 2020.

In 1967, 713 mm rain was recorded during the entire monsoon spell in the city, a record that is on the verge of being broken as 566 mm rainfall is recorded during the ongoing spell.

The city has already surpassed a record of most rains in an area of the city during a month three days back, when met officials recorded 345 mm rainfall at Faisal Base, breaking the 1984 record of 298 mm downpour at the same place.

Read More: Torrential rains in Karachi to continue till 11pm, says Met Office

The met data shows that the ongoing spell broke the record of most rains in three spots in the city, with airport area receiving more than 262 mm rainfall, breaking the 42-year-old record of August 1979.

Masroor Base also recorded above 272 mm downpour in August, breaking a record of August 2007 of the most rains in the area.

Met Office records 130 mm rainfall on Thursday

According to the met office, Faisal Base reported 130 mm rainfall on Thursday, most in any part of the city, followed by 105.6 mm in Nazimabad, 102.4 mm in North Nazimabad, 98.5 mm at PAF Base Masroor, 85 mm and 82.5 mm in Landhi and Keamari respectively and 80.2 mm both in North Karachi and at Jinnah International Terminal.

Mosamiyat, Surjani, and Saadi Town areas received rainfall between 70 to 80 mm followed by 67.4 mm downpour at University Road.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed area of the city received the least rain in the city with 30 mm of showers during the day.

Comments

comments